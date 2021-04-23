Actor and director Lalit Behl, whose credits include the Hindi movies Titli and Mukti Bhawan, died on Friday from Covid-19 in Mumbai. according to sources. Behl was 72.

Lalit Behl cut his teeth on the stage while in college. He later formed a theatre group and directed as well as acted in several plays. Behl also directed and appeared in a series of telefilms and television serials, including Afsaane, Tapish and Dhoop Chhaon .

He made his big-screen debut in his son Kanu Behl’s own first film Titli in 2014, magnificently playing an abusive patriarch. Lalit Behl was also impressive in Shubhashish Bhutiani’s Mukti Bhawan, in which his character insists on going to Varanasi to live out his final days.

Other recent roles include the Amazon Prime Video web series Made in Heaven and the film Judgementall Hai Kya.

Lalit Behl is survived by his wife, actor Navnindra Behl, Kanu Behl, his daughter-in-law, music composer Sneha Khanwalkar and their son Dunya.