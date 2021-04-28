Movie trailers ‘American Traitor’ trailer: Al Pacino plays a lawyer who defends a Nazi propagandist Michael Polish’s World War II drama stars Meadow Williams as Mildred Gillars. Scheduled for a May 28 release. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago American Traitor: The Trial Of Axis Sally (2021) | Vertical/Redbox Play American Traitor (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Al Pacino American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally Meadow Williams Read Comments