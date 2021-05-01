Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, the former Indian Army officer who successfully pursued his acting dream, died of Covid-19 on Saturday. He was 52.

The Himachal Pradesh native served the Army for ten years and retired in 2002. He made his screen debut in the crime drama Paap the following year. His film credits include Rocket Singh Salesman of the Year, Corporate, Murder 2, Hate Story 2, The Ghazi Attack and Bypass Road.

Kanwarpal also appeared in several television shows, among them 24: India, Siyaasat and P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke. He was frequently cast as an Army officer or a member of the security establishment.

Among the web series in which he appeared were Special Ops, Your Honor, Undekhi and Avrodh: The Siege Within.

#LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 the unfortunate passing away of Maj Bikramjeet Kanwarpal (Retd) @BizzKanwarpal, 4 HORSE, yesterday, 30 April 2021 to #Covid19

Commissioned in December 1989, he served for 10 years.

Remember the #IndianBrave as a soldier and later a films & television actor pic.twitter.com/XVDN9Nk3w3 — LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 (@LestWeForgetIN) May 1, 2021

Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8NE6FeZ6Ei — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 1, 2021

As an army officer he religiously served India. He was a disciplined man in his previous post as also in his current thespianic art. He was lively, vibrant, full of energy. My grief goes boundless that I would ever never get him as an inspiring co-actor. RIP #BikramjeetKanwarpal pic.twitter.com/2BsQ5YY4iM — Bidita Bag 🇮🇳 (@biditabag) May 1, 2021

Woke up to dis devastating news. Major Bikramjeet kanwarpal sir passed away due to covid complications. He was a wonderful person with lots of positivity and an ever smiling face. This covid is claiming too many lives of innocent people 💔 pic.twitter.com/1sGhnQ6XRG — srividya (@srividyabasawa) May 1, 2021