Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, the former Indian Army officer who successfully pursued his acting dream, died of Covid-19 on Saturday. He was 52.
The Himachal Pradesh native served the Army for ten years and retired in 2002. He made his screen debut in the crime drama Paap the following year. His film credits include Rocket Singh Salesman of the Year, Corporate, Murder 2, Hate Story 2, The Ghazi Attack and Bypass Road.
Kanwarpal also appeared in several television shows, among them 24: India, Siyaasat and P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke. He was frequently cast as an Army officer or a member of the security establishment.
Among the web series in which he appeared were Special Ops, Your Honor, Undekhi and Avrodh: The Siege Within.