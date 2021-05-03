Movie trailers ‘Photo Prem’ trailer: Neena Kulkarni plays a housewife in search of the perfect picture Directed by Aditya Rathi and Gayatri Patil, the movie also stars Amita Khopkar and Sameer Dharamadhikari. Out on Amazon Prime Video on May 7. Scroll Staff An hour ago Neena Kulkarni in Photo Prem (2021) | Everest Entertainment/Amazon Prime Video Play Photo Prem (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Photo Prem Neena Kulkarni Marathi cinema Read Comments