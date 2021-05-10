Streaming ‘Runaway Lugaai’ trailer: A newly wed man looks for his missing wife Directed by Avinash Das and starring Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan and Pankaj Jha. Out on MX Player on May 18. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Ruhi Singh and Naveen Kasturia in Runaway Lugaai (2021) | MX Player Play Runaway Lugaai (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Runaway Lugaai Naveen Kasturia Ruhi Singh Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments