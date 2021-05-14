Streaming ‘Lisey’s Story’: Series based on Stephen King novel about a stalker who harasses a novelist’s widow Directed by Pablo Larrain and starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Out on Apple TV+ on June 4. Scroll Staff An hour ago Julianne Moore in Lisey's Story (2021) | Apple TV+ Play Lisey’s Story (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lisey’s Story web series Julianne Moore Stephen King Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments