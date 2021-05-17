Streaming ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ trailer: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee star in relationship drama The web series’s third season will be on AltBalaji and MX Player from May 29. The cast includes Ehan Bhat, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3 (2021) | AltBalaji Play Broken But Beautiful 3 (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Broken But Beautiful 3 Sidharth Shukla Sonia Rathee Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments