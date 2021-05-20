Entertainment News Watch: The cast of the blockbuster show ‘Friends’ reunite for a special edition Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer revisit the show with James Corden. On HBO Max on May 27. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago Friends: The Reunion (2021) | HBO Max Play Friends: The Reunion (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Friends TV show HBO Max Friends reunion Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments