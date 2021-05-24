Movie trailers Watch: The first teaser of Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ is out Directed by Chloe Zhao (’Nomadland) and starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Bryan Tryee Henry and Gemma Chan. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in Eternals (2021) | Marvel Studios Play Eternals (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Eternals Chloe Zhao Angelina Jolie Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments