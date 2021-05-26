Movie trailers ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ trailer: An assassin reunites with her mother to rescue an eight-year-old girl Navot Papushado’s film stars Lena Headey, Karen Gillan, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman and Paul Giamatti. Scroll Staff An hour ago Lena Headey in Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) | The Picture Company Play Gunpowder Milkshake (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gunpowder Milkshake Lena Headey Karen Gillan Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments