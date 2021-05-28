Movie trailers ‘Lansky’ trailer: Harvey Keitel plays American gangster Meyer Lansky Eytan Rockaway’s biopic also stars Sam Worthington, AnnaSophia Robb and Minka Kelly. The release date is June 25. Scroll Staff An hour ago Harvey Keitel in Lansky (2021) | Vertical Entertainment Play Lansky (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Harvey Keitel Meyer Lansky Lansky biopic Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio