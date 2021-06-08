Streaming ‘Ray’ trailer: Srijit Mukerji, Abhishek Chaubey and Vasan Bala pay tribute to the master The anthology film will be out on Netflix on June 25. The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Shweta Basu Prasad, Bidita Bag and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago Manoj Bajpayee in Ray (2021) | Tipping Point/Netflix Play Ray (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ray on Netflix Abhishek Chaubey Srijit Mukerji Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments