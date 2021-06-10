Streaming ‘Grahan’ trailer: A police officer learns that her father might just be a killer The eight-episode series, based on Satya Vyas’s novel ‘Chaurasi’, stars Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain. On Disney+ Hotstar on June 24. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago Pavan Malhotra in Grahan (2021) | Jar PIctures/Disney+ Hotstar Play Grahan (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Grahan trailer Pavan Malhotra Zoya Hussain Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio