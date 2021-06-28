Movie trailers ‘Collar Bomb’ trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill plays a police officer pitted against a suicide bomber Dnyanesh Zoting’s thriller includes Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav in the cast. On Disney+ Hotstar on July 9. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jimmy Sheirgil in Collar Bomb (2021) | Yoodlee Films/3 Earth Entertainment/ Disney+ Hotstar Play Collar Bomb (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Collar Bomb Jimmy Sheirgill Dnyanesh Zoting Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments