Movie trailers 'Hungama 2' trailer: Priyadarshan comedy will be released on Disney+ Hotstar Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezan, Pranitha Subhash and Ashutosh Rana are in the cast. The premiere is on July 23. Scroll Staff An hour ago Paresh Rawal in Hungama 2 (2021) | Venus/Armaan Ventures/Disney+ Hotstar Play Hungama 2 (2021).