Streaming Watch: New series based on the latest battle between He-Man and Skeletor out soon The five-episode series ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1’ will be streamed on Netflix on July 23. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Part 1 (2021) | Netflix Play Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 (2021).Also read:‘I have the power!’ A documentary takes us back to the world of He-Man and Sketelor Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 He-Man Skeletor Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments