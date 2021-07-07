Movie trailers ‘Val’ trailer: Documentary features Hollywood actor Val Kilmer over a 40-year period Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s film will be premiered at Cannes before heading to Amazon Prime Video on August 6. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago Val (2021) | Amazon Prime Video Play Val (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Val trailer Val Kilmer Documentary Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio