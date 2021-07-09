Streaming ‘What If...?’ trailer: Animated series reimagines characters and events from Marvel films The multiverse includes Thor, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Loki and Peggy Carter. Out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11. Scroll Staff An hour ago What If...? (2021) | Marvel Studios Play What If...? (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ Hotstar What If...? Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments