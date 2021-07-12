Movie trailers Watch: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ trailer is out The action drama set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. Out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. Scroll Staff An hour ago Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021) | Select Media Play Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bhuj: The Pride of India Ajay Devgn Abhishek Dudhaiya Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio