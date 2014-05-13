The royal families of India were rich. This is an understatement in present terms, because the word does not begin to describe the depth of their coffers, or the lavishness of their lifestyles.While the British ruled much of the Indian subcontinent through presidencies and provinces, they also wielded power through the 565 princely states around the country. These states were independent in name alone: they acknowledged the supremacy of the British crown, and in return received British military protection from external threats and from their own citizens. Shielded from the insecurities of other royalty, this left them free to spend and rule as they pleased.India's royal families were stripped of their titles and access to privy purses by the 26th Constitutional amendment in 1971. But despite being part of the hoi polloi, they still command respect in their former principalities and fascination from the glossy magazines.



Princess Sultan Jahan (1858‐1910) of Bhopal, November 1862.



Rani Sita Devi of Kapurthala (1915‐2002), c. 1930. She was the younger daughter-in-law of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala. Considered a fashion icon, the Rani was equally at ease posing in western clothes as in Indian clothes.



Prince Sardar Singh (1880‐1911) of Jodhpur with a court official, c. 1885.



Maharaja Bhupinder Singh (b. 1891, r. 1900‐1938) of Patiala with ladies of his family, c. 1930.



Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur (1919 ‐2009), c. 1945.



Maharana Bhupal Singh (b. 1884, r. 1930‐55) of Udaipur. He is seen here wearing his trademark velvet embroidered jacket over a satin half‐coat.



Maharaja Umaid Singh (b. 1903, r. 1918‐47) of Jodhpur, c. 1930.



Although Maharana Bhupal Singh was crippled from his waist down at a relatively young age, he went on to rule Mewar in an exemplary fashion and was also first ruler in Rajputana to cede his kingdom to India. The Maharana was an expert hunter.



Maharani Sinity Devi of Cooch Behar (1864‐1932), August 1902.



Nawab Raza Ali Khan of Rampur, c. 1935. Nawab is seen bedecked in the famous Rampur emeralds.

Images courtesy: Posing For Posterity: Royal Indian Portraits, published by Roli Books.