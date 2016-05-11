Title

Photos: In Kolkata's historic New Market, tradition, life and decay co-exist under one roof

Stories of survival, joy and despair from a 141-year-old institution.

Image credit: Tom Price | Shakti Prasad has sold vegetables in New Market, Kolkata, for ten years.

Pass between the front of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the huge bowler hat that perches on top of the gate to Charlie Chaplin Park, take a right onto Hogg Street and curve round until you get to the narrow entrance of what appears to be a darkened alley. Step inside, you’ve just entered the 141-year-old Sir Stuart Hogg Market, known locally as New Market.

Admittedly that’s the back entrance  – and my preferred way in  – but walk round to the front along Lindsay Street and you’ll see a fairly grand facade, reminiscent of a Duplo reconstruction of St Pancras station, which coincidentally opened only six years before New Market’s public launch. Today, this dusty red colonial front with white arched windows and a tower, whose clock was shipped over from Huddersfield in 1930, is the site of Calcutta’s (now Kolkata) first municipal market and a legendary feature of the city.

Once inside the alley, you pass a stall selling coffee beans from Kerala and loose-leaf tea direct from Darjeeling. Next to this, two men smile and tempt you to buy a few  – or more than a few  – delicacies from a dazzling selection of sweets and treats. Walk a few steps further and look left  – a cubby-hole barber is shaving an elderly Bengali man with a cut throat razor; directly opposite, a chai wallah pours tea and swaps gossip with the owners of a clothes stall, the walls of the little alcove lined from floor to ceiling with neatly folded jeans and shirts. This proliferation of trade continues on in a labyrinth of around 4,000 stalls throughout the rabbit’s warren of halls, alleys and buildings that compose the New Market complex.

New Market’s doors first opened to customers on January 1, 1874, into an era where Calcuttan concerns about British benevolence were on the rise. The Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 had more or less finished off the hundred years of commercial and political rule of the East India Company, and a slow schism was widening between the colonial rulers and their Indian subjects.

One way in which this political and social gulf was made domestically manifest was by a group of petitioning British residents who persuaded Stuart Hogg, chair of the Calcutta Corporation, of their need for an upmarket space, away from the crush of the native’s bazaars. Designed and completed by the East India Railway Company, the market was birthed in the heart of the city’s elite precinct, fulfilling their segregative wish.

Much has changed since those early days and the market is full of locals of all caste, class and taste, as well as the occasional goggle-eyed tourist, nervously snapping the wandering goats and explosion of colour, powder and plastic. Today, the market is laid out in distinct sections, fascinatingly organised by the merchandise on sale, like a microcosm of the city itself. An old saying goes that you can buy anything from a needle to an elephant in New Market. While the elephants, lion cubs and other exotic animals have disappeared into myth, a staggering array of products remain.

I was fascinated by the market, first by reputation and then by experience. The celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain insists on visiting markets in the places he travels to, in order to "get a sense of what a culture loves most dear", and as a photographer, I feel similarly. After several visits, I was most drawn to the area where fresh fruit, vegetables and meat were sold. Here I saw the fast turnover of perishable products and the raw materials of the famous Bengali cuisine. Expensive and hard-to-get items lie side-by-side with the cheapest staples in the city. Meat forbidden by religious taboos are available at one end of the meat hall, while mutton and chicken, stars of the Indian non-vegetarian diet, sit displayed at the other. A lively and bustling place, attracting the greatest variety of people, this is the locus of the everyday, now aimed indiscriminately at everyone.

Captivated by the intense life of this side of the market, I decided to spend time photographing some of the characters sitting behind the pyramids of fruit, feathers and flesh. Dragging cables and equipment through mud and puddles of blood and melted ice  – at one point almost losing the entire lot to a group of passing sheep  – I encountered a diverse group, from various backgrounds and with various views and experiences of market life.

The market sellers I met expressed a complex relationship to their place of work and home. Many sleep in the market overnight, dealing with drips from above, rats, cats and overpowering smells of meat and rotting food waste as they guard their stall. Some spoke reverently of this historic space while others were realistic and ambivalent. Some were proud to be working in "the best market in town", for others it was just work, and even then  – it didn’t pay very well. For many it was a move from a rural life of hard grind and poverty in the fields to the bewildering chaos of the city to find a better life. Some were grateful for the increase in salary, others had their eyes on the next move, up and away.

While some of the market’s early glamour remains  – in the marble and mahogany of Nahoum’s 114-year-old Jewish bakery, or the rare Kalimpong cheese brought down from the hills near Darjeeling and only available here  – these days the aura is more faded glory and layered grime. Many of the men I spoke to wanted to talk about the problems they face  – the pervading filth, the leaking roof, vermin, mosquitoes, not enough toilets, parking issues, keeping punters away and a decline in trade. Others were zealously optimistic – their market was perfect. Away from the ubiquitous shopping mall, those global temples with their shining halls that sing capitalism’s hymn of postmodern homogeneity, it was a refreshing mix of affection and realism.

As I chatted away, a group would soon gather. I would ask a question to one and the answer would return from another or in bits and pieces from various group voices, their identities overlapping in collective unity. Products of cultural collectivism and 35 years of communist government rule, many I spoke to were economic migrants from the rural South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. With a population similar to that of Honduras, the area has been listed as one of the most backward districts in the country, with land and livelihoods highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters, and around 40% of the population belonging to the poorest scheduled castes.

Through these discussions I began to see how far the market had come from its origins of segregation and elitism, transforming into an inclusive space where many gather in an intermingling of rich and poor, rural and urban – a place of opportunity, but also decline. Of proud heritage and attention to detail, but also neglect and abuse. A place where freshness and decay sit side by side, where life and death dance close.

Parts of the market have been rebuilt twice following fires, temporarily inspiring the affectionate name New New Market. But more than this, the old market is being continually renewed by new produce, new customers, and new workers with new hopes and new dreams. Despite the challenges it faces and questions about its future, this is one piece of the past that isn’t afraid of the new.

Mohammad Hussain Khan, 43
Mohammad’s family has been working in New Market for around 35 years.

“We have to wake up at three o’clock in the morning and come here, which is hard.”

While life can be difficult here, Mohammad left his wife and four children in South 24 Parganas 15 years ago to look for a better life for his family. He now earns £70- £80 a month, which is a higher wage than he could earn in the rural countryside of his home. Every other month he is able to go back home and visit his family for 10 to 15 days.

“My sons don’t want to work here, which is okay, we want them to study hard and find a better job. Any kind of office job where they’ll earn a lot of money.”

Asadullah, 40
Asadullah’s name means Lion of God. When I met him, he was ferociously thrashing ice inside a plastic woven sack, breaking the large block down by pounding it with an iron pole.

Two years before, Asadullah was a rice farmer in a village 100 km away from Kolkata and moved to find better-paid work.

He paused, taking a momentary break from the hive of activity around the stall, and smiled. His two sons working alongside him,

“I like to see the blood… I love everything about the market.”

Sheikh Alamgir, 35
Normally closed today, Sheikh Alamgir and three of his staff have opened their stall to prepare a large order of beef for a local restaurant.

Crows caw loudly nearby and occasionally make a pass for the meat laid out on the stone slab, narrowly avoiding a swipe from Sheikh Alamgir’s knife.

Born and raised in the area, his father and grandfather owned stalls in New Market. At 15 years old, he finished school and started working here – living and breathing market life.

“We have many old customers, and they are our favourites, the ones who have been coming back for many years.”

Ramzan Sheikh, 45
Originally from a village near the Sunderbans, where the Ganga pours into the Bay of Bengal, Ramzan started work in the market when he was only 15. Thirty years later he now owns his own turkey (or "Chinese chicken") stall in the bird section of the market.

On an average day he’s likely to sell around four to six turkeys, but his stall really comes alive at Christmas time, perhaps surprisingly the market’s busiest season.

Sudeep Dhara, 28
Proud of the heritage and prestige of owning a stall, Sudeep enjoys mixing with all the different people that frequent the market.

“Lots of people come here from every part of the city and I get to talk and interact with them.”

At this time of year, Sudeep’s stall is particularly green and he mentioned particularly enjoying the broccoli. Broccoli is one of the luxury items that can be found in New Market. Grown locally  – although still perceived as expensive – when nearby supplies run out, imports are made from Bangalore to ensure the demand is met.

Akram Ali Khan, 26
Akram has worked here since he was 20 years old, joining the flow of people from his rural village, and now delivers chickens to the market traders from all over Kolkata.

“I don’t go home, this is more of a home to me.”

Like many others, Akram sleeps in the market, often waking at 4 am to join the queue for those using the few toilets in the market.

Despite the difficulties of living and working in the market, he jokes around with friends as he talks to me of the fun they have in the market.

“I have a lot of friends and relatives here, we have a lot of fun. We drink here, we go out, we relax and have fun.”

“I’m looking for a girl to marry now. If a girl proposed to me, I would say yes, immediately, whoever it is.”

Sairap, 65
“This is the only nice place to work. I was the first one in my family to come here, no one had owned a business here before.”

Working with some of his brothers, after 35 years in the market, Sairap now employs around 10 people in his chicken stall. Also from South 24 Parganas, he has seven children but only one of his sons works here.

“If you want to own a stall in New Market you need a lot of money, which we don’t have. This shop does not bring in enough money for all my sons to come and work here.”

Enjoying the hustle and bustle of market life, Sairap says the only difficulty working here is the unavailability of fresh water.

“There’s another corporation market nearby with a tube well and we have to go there to get our water.”

Sanwar, 23
Sanwar’s brother travelled from his village in South 24 Parganas and set up a shop selling chickens in New Market 15 years ago.

Ten years later, Sanwar also moved away from his life as a farmer to join his brother in the stall in search of a better life.

“If you work in the fields it’s very painful. Working in the fields in the summer and during the monsoon is a lot of trouble. I’m much better off here.”

He sleeps in the stall and complains of mosquitoes and the many mice that share the market as a home.

Married with a two-year-old daughter, he visits his family once every two months.

“Before I was married I went home once every six months, but now I want to go home more often. I miss my wife and my daughter.”

Umesh Kumar, 30
Umesh is sorting through deliveries of fruit in the store area of his shop when I arrive. He’s worked here for 10 years and now runs the fruit shop that his uncle started. He’s busy and, at first, a little wary of the attention.

“It’s my own business, so I have to like working here.”

Sitting amidst piles of fruit, and under the watchful eye of his uncle who sits opposite him, he doesn’t stop sorting through the delivery of apples once.

“The best thing about the market is the work.”

Rafique Alam, 52
“There are a lot of problems. The roof leaks during the raining season and the place fills up with water. They don’t maintain it properly, it’s very dirty. Parking is a problem.”

Rafique, Umesh’s uncle, has worked in the market for 25 years and notes how things have changed from its glory days.

“At one point, this used to be the biggest market in Asia. It used to be much better here, now it’s no good. If you don’t clean and maintain the place properly, of course it’s going to be no good. The toilets aren’t even maintained properly and there’s rubbish everywhere.”

Ismael
Ismael sits on the butcher’s slab in the mutton section of the market, relaxing in the afternoon after a long morning’s work.

Raqueeb, 14
Many, like Raqueeb, start their career in the market at a young age. Learning the skills of their trade means getting stuck in with all parts of the process and an apprenticeship is often very hands on.

Golam Mustafa Sheikh, 50
Golam has worked in the market for half his life, taking on the 50-year-old family business from his father and his grandfather before him. He sells his eggs in bulk on large pallets, regularly selling over 4,000 eggs in a single day.

“Since I’ve worked here lots of new buildings have come up, the geography of the place has completely changed.”

Golam says that he’s seen a reduction in trade over the last few years.

“The market is too dirty, there is a problem with parking making it difficult for people to come to New Market. There’s rubbish everywhere, it stinks, that’s why there are less customers these days.”

“My children will not come and work here, but the business is not that good, so I don’t mind.”

Naushad Sheikh, 30
At the end of a day only a few pineapples, watermelon and two solitary papayas remain at Naushad’s stall at the edge of the market.

Belongings, bags and calendars hang from the multipurpose stalls, readily convertible spaces of trade and habitation.

Atish, 20
Fresh from his studies, Atish has been working in the shop his uncle owns for a year. Now he’s about to start running it.

Excited about the prospect of taking on the business, he wants to work here his whole life, and has plans to decorate the shop and make it bigger.

Atish lives in Howrah, north of the city and across the Hooghly river. He gets in at seven or eight in the morning, depending on traffic, which is a little tough sometimes, he admits with a smile.

Purna Manna, 62
Purna stands outside the vegetable stall where he works. Vegetables are stacked up neatly, forming orderly blocks of colour.

Great care is taken over each stall and these flamboyant displays have a peacock effect, catching the eye of potential customers and drawing them in.

Mohammed Lokman, 25
Mohammed selects a bird from the woven bamboo and string net baskets where the chickens are kept until chosen for sale.

“The smallest chickens are the tasty ones.”

Sandeep Chiney, 48
“The whole world knows about this market, there’s something special about it.”

“My shop is as old as the market. It opened in 1918 when my great-grandfather opened it. It’s been passed down four generations in my family.”

Sandeep talks proudly about how things have changed from his great-grandfather’s era, where they only sold bananas and papayas, to now importing and selling over 40 types of fruit. But the biggest change is the clientele:

“It just used to be hotel and restaurant buyers coming to the market, but now all kinds of people come. Now everybody comes.”

“Under one roof you will find everything. From fruits and vegetables to chicken, clothes, cosmetics, fish, all items! If you’ve been here once, you’ll definitely come back.”

His children, however, do not share his enthusiasm for the market.

“It’s all about education now. They don’t want to get into the business, they’re interested in computers.”

Jamsher Ali, 62
When he was a boy, Jamsher was brought to Kolkata to look for work by someone in Diamond Harbour, his village in West Bengal.

Forty years later he is still working at the market.

“This is the only work I know, so it’s fine with me.”

Sleeping at the stall, he wakes at 6 am when the eggs are delivered and opens up shop. At any free moment during the day he will check vast quantities of eggs against a bare light for any sign of damage or spoil.

His sons aren’t interested in joining their father’s trade, choosing instead to learn tailoring and embroidery where they can earn Rs 30 an hour, which is more than they’d earn in the market.

Mohammed Alauddin, 51
“I like to think that what my father did, my grandfather did too, and now I am carrying on the tradition.”

“I like everything about the market, but I love my shop the most. Look at the fruits – they’re so fresh! I love to look at them.”

“New Market will always run. We have lots of customers and people coming here, there’s nothing to worry about. This is the oldest market in Calcutta, it’s always going to run. Whenever you stay in Calcutta, at some point you have to come to New Market to buy what you need. You won’t get mangoes anywhere in India now, as it’s winter, but you can get mangoes in New Market.”

You can see more of Tom Price's work on his website here.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
“Doctors have it easier than us. Their mistakes get buried, our mistakes will be there for everyone to see”

Celebrated architect Hadi Teherani tells us what luxury in the living space means to him.

“Doctors have it easier than us. Their mistakes get buried, our mistakes will be there for everyone to see”
Image credit:  Hadi Teherani

Hadi Teherani is best known for designing iconic buildings in Germany including the famous Dockland office in Hamburg and the Kranhaus in Cologne. But he’s also left his mark on the landscape of Abu Dhabi with the Zayed University, and has designed a luxury residence that will soon grace the skyline of Mumbai—Lodha Altamount. We spoke to him about the challenges of designing luxury living spaces in India.

Q. In your opinion, what is the definition of luxury specifically in the area of private residences? Is it a lot of fresh air, space and daylight? Is it the room composition? Or is luxury something completely different?

Hadi Teherani (HT): For me, luxury is first and foremost to have space, not just enough for what you need but enough space to really thrive. And luxury has always been defined that way. If you look at Art Nouveau houses, those rooms have incredible heights. So yes, space is definitely an important factor when it comes to luxury. In Europe people pay attention to every square metre and here in Mumbai it is the same. There are slums where 4 people live in one room and just across the street somebody is living by himself on 1000 square metres. Once you have space, luxury can be in the features, in using certain materials, and there is no limit. Some things, of course, are simply not available here: the luxury of fresh air and a clean sea. No matter how much money you are willing to spend, you cannot get those. Therefore, you are limited to what is available.

Q. Have you incorporated this concept of space into previous projects?

HT: Yes, in different ways, no matter if you are working on government-sponsored housing projects or in the luxury segment. Usually our projects are more in the luxury segment, where space is crucial. We are currently designing a building where luxury can already be sensed at the parking level. You reach with your car and you are already supposed to have the feeling that you’ve arrived at a hotel lobby. This is how far luxury has come. That the arrival in a garage already gives you the feeling as if you are coming to a palace—you get out of your limousine into this stunning lobby and this feeling continues as you go up into the apartment where you have a bathroom that is 20-30 square metres and not just 5-10. The idea of really designing your bathroom or kitchen has not yet reached India. Bathrooms are still rather compact and practical since the idea of spending quality time in your bathroom doesn’t seem to exist yet. Customers definitely do not request a spacious bathroom when we discuss their projects. For me, personally, a great bathroom is extremely important, as it is the first thing you use in the morning. Afterwards you go to work, and you come back home. But I believe the areas that you use most need to have enough space for you to move and thrive in.

Q. Do you have any role model in the field of architecture? Maybe a building or a person?

HT: The Bauhaus is still my role model. Back then they designed products for day-to-day life, affordable for the general population. But those products have become classics today like the lounge chair by Le Corbusier. Those were project works but Bauhaus thought further ahead. The idea was to give people light, air and space, and to free them from elements that were poorly designed and uncomfortable like big stucco ceilings. The focus needs to be light, air and sun. For them, architecture and product design were always very fluent concepts. Le Corbusier, for instance, designed fantastic buildings as well as whole cities, but on the other hand also designed furniture. Gropius had even designed a car once and furniture, too. This school of thinking has influenced me, and once you have all those “tools” and this way of thinking, you get very far. With this “toolbox” of modern design, you can create anything and influence society. The times back then aided this development; everyone was opening up, living in and with nature, not hiding away in little holes. And the world evolved from there. And today you can see they are daring even more spectacular things in Asia than they used to in Old Europe.

Q. You have already gained quite some experience in India. Is there something that you would define as a typical “Indian palate”, and if so, how does it differ from the international projects? You already mentioned the differences in bath and kitchen design, but are there, for instance, taboos like colours you wouldn’t use or something in room composition?

HT: I haven’t encountered anything like that. What I do experience is that many projects are influenced by religious thoughts and by Vaastu, something like Feng shui. So the master bedroom has to be in the south-west and the kitchen has to have a certain location. Those rules need to be followed exactly, no matter if it makes sense for the building or not. Here in Mumbai it’s a little more liberal but in other regions, Hyderabad for instance, every centimetre has to be exact as per Vaastu. Sometimes they want a dedicated room for pujas. All this changes while designing a project, of course. But overall the ground plans are not that different. The families might be bigger so houses and apartments are bigger as well, or they are trying to utilize each and every square metre and avoid hallways, for example.

Those projects are also in the centre of a lot of marketing. We are not used to that in Europe but here in Mumbai or even more in other cities like Bangalore, along the entire highway from the airport into the city you only see 50-metre-high billboards announcing new real estate projects. You don’t see anything else! And it’s very creative marketing with catchy headlines and slogans. That isn’t happening in Germany. One more difference: when designing upper class buildings in India, they require a maid or servant room, maybe a separate entrance from the staircase and so forth. Here, you can still afford having a maid. In Europe you might have someone coming by for three hours once a week but certainly not living in.

Q. Let’s talk about the Lodha Altamount. What was the challenge?

HT: The design of Altamount was strongly influenced by being a Lodha project and by its location. Next to Altamount stands a luxury highlight of architecture, the Ambani tower, the most expensive home in the world. How do you want to top that? The Ambani tower is very structural. It shoots through the air, it combines all sorts of crafts and structural design elements with gaps and open spaces. You can’t top that and definitely not with our type of design. That’s why we decided to hold back and instead develop a dark and sleek building. That type of building doesn’t exist a lot here in India. Usually buildings have many structural elements like beams and balconies. By creating a calm building in the skyline of Mumbai, we will make Altamount stand out. Plus, the top of the building is very unique. Many structures are either simply cut off straight or completed by a dome. We have two geometric pointy tops so that the building is properly completed and doesn’t look as if it could grow further. It has a head and feet and is finished. So for us to hold back was our way to stand out. It doesn’t devalue the building design in anyway. It is meant expressively in the sense of “less is more”. And the interior is of course very luxurious: it is designed through and through, there is the green car parking podium, each balcony has a mini pool. So all those luxury features are present but the architectural design is based on the idea of “less is more”.

Lodha Altamount (Mumbai) designed by Hadi Teherani.
Q. Luxury can drift into the eccentric, depending on the client. Have there been any projects that were very eccentric which you still accepted or projects that you had to turn down because they were too eccentric?

HT: As architects, we create a space. What happens, of course, is that people buy an apartment in a great contemporary building and then furnish it in a baroque style. But that freedom has to be there, of course, because we can’t also tell the client which curtains to use or clothes to wear. At a certain point our job is done. However, when it comes to public buildings, the public is supposed to benefit from, so I have to be strict and dictate. In private buildings you can leave it up to the individual but publicly I have a responsibility and cannot consider each and every taste. I have to do a clean job so that in the end every individual can find himself or herself in my design. Anyway, taste always stems from a certain upbringing, culture and environment, so I also have the duty to educate and that’s what I do with my projects. When a small child walks by a building, she recognizes when the proportions are right even if she has no idea about architecture. But if the proportions are off, the child will pick that up too, because every building also exudes energy, either of unease or comfort. So we have quite a big responsibility as well. I always say doctors have it easier than us. Their mistakes get buried, but our mistakes will always be there for everyone to see.

With one residence per floor and a host of bespoke luxury services, Lodha Altamount is the epitome of unrestricted luxury. Designed by Hadi Teherani, and a part of the Lodha group’s Luxury Collection that has homes present at only the globe’s most-coveted locations, Lodha Altamount is the last word in luxury in India. For more information about Lodha Altamount, see here.

