Title

× Close

In Pictures

Dispatches from the ground.

Photo feature

What happens when Meenakshi from Manamdurai beats a pot 3,000 times

The result is a ghatam, eight kilograms of mud that make beautiful music.

by 
What happens when Meenakshi from Manamdurai beats a pot 3,000 times
Image credit: People's Archive of Rural India

“You have to beat it 3,000 times,” said Meenakshi. And she sets about doing just that. "It" is an unfired clay pot that looks like many others used in cooking. This one, though, she will shape into an earthenware percussion instrument. Placing it on her lap, she starts slapping the sides with a big wooden spatula. When completed, the pot will be a ghatam, a high-quality musical instrument commonly used in south Indian Carnatic concerts. Meenakshi Kesavan is an expert ghatam maker. The 63-year-old and her family could be the only ones producing the unique type she specialises in – the manamadurai.

An hour’s drive from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Meenakshi’s hometown Manamadurai is famous for its ghatams. At age 15, “I got married into a family where at least four generations have made this instrument". She learnt the craft from her husband and father-in-law. “It takes six years to master,” said her son Ramesh. And that’s on the fast track. “It takes longer if you’re not a traditional potter.”

“The tricky part is tempering the ghatam to improve the tone,” Meenakshi explains, whacking the sides with her right hand. With her left, she rotates a round stone inside the pot. “That’s to see the wall does not collapse. And to make it smooth,” she said, pausing for a brief rest. After four decades of moulding mud, her hands hurt all the time. She explains how the pain shoots down from her exhausted shoulders to her fingertips. But a minute later, picks up the wood and stone and adjusts the pot on her lap. The beating resumes.

Meenakshi beating a ghatam (left). She holds up the round stone used inside the pot to smoothen the walls (right).
Meenakshi beating a ghatam (left). She holds up the round stone used inside the pot to smoothen the walls (right).

Part of the process

We were in Manamadurai to meet "the potter who got an award", as she is fondly called. It turned out to be one from the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi. A large gilt-framed photograph shows Meenakshi receiving the award from the President of India. It’s hung high on the living room wall alongside a garlanded portrait of her late husband. Ramesh recalls the family’s memorable trip to Delhi. “It was my mother’s first flight. She was both excited and frightened,” he said. On April 11, 2014, “we were taken to Rashtrapati Bhavan in an air-conditioned bus. That evening, she became possibly the first instrument maker in the country to receive the prize.”

Meenakshi with the Akademi award (right) and the framed photograph of her receiving it from the President of India (left).
Meenakshi with the Akademi award (right) and the framed photograph of her receiving it from the President of India (left).

A skilled craftsman himself, Ramesh is proud of his mother’s work. He shows us the Akademi booklet lauding Meenakshi as “perhaps the only ghatam maker who has the entire know-how for quality ghatams.” It adds that “hundreds of ghatams made by her have travelled with performers all over the world.”

The mud for each instrument also travels some distance. “We collect it from five or six ponds,” Ramesh explains. It’s dried for a day and then mixed with fine sand from the Vaigai river. “We add graphite and lead to improve the tone, stamp on it for six hours and keep it aside for two days. When the clay is stronger, we cast the pot.”

Ramesh makes it seem effortless. He sits in front of the electric wheel, pats a lump of clay and places it on the centre. As it turns, he quickly draws up the clay and shapes it with his hands. When ready, the pot is "finished" by beating its sides. At this point, the raw claypots that Meenakshi works with weigh a whopping 16-kg each. For the next couple of weeks, the ghatams are dried in the shade and then warmed for four hours under a fierce sun. Finally, the family applies yellow and red polishes to the pots and fire them in the community kiln for 12 hours. They shed half their weight when baked. The result is 8-kg of mud that make beautiful music.

Ramesh turns the electric wheel (left), draws up the clay and shapes it (right).
Ramesh turns the electric wheel (left), draws up the clay and shapes it (right).

All in the family

Ghatam-making has seen many changes over the years. The pots now tend to be as players prefer them – lighter, smaller, more elegant. “They’re easier to carry about,” Ramesh points out. Manamadurai ghatams are still the heaviest variety. They weigh thrice as much as a cooking pot, and are at least twice as thick. Chennai and Bengaluru produce lighter, thinner ones.

Technique apart, the clay from the Manamadurai region deserves some credit for the excellent clarity. Sadly, the best soil now goes into making bricks, affecting the potters’ livelihood. Yet, Ramesh is happy to teach his daughters, nephew and niece – the family’s fifth generation – to make ghatams. It isn’t the money. Ghatams fetch them “a mere six hundred rupees a piece". Compare this with a small, luxury brand, bone china bowl that costs a few thousands.

Ramesh lifts the raw clay plot from the wheel and carries it indoors.
Ramesh lifts the raw clay plot from the wheel and carries it indoors.

Yet, keen to preserve their 160-year-old legacy, the family keeps at it. “When I was 10, an American journalist visited our house,” said Ramesh. “Shocked at how little we earned, she offered to send me and my sisters to a convent school in Ooty. My father refused. He wanted us to learn pottery.”

Young Ramesh was taught by his 90-year-old grandfather who “continued working until a couple of days before he died". Meenakshi chips in to say that her father-in-law had lived long because he never allowed anybody to photograph him. I put away my camera guiltily.

She accepts the poor returns, seeing her work simply as service to music. For long an accompanying instrument, solo ghatam recitals are now not uncommon. She has attended a couple in which her ghatams were played. Ramesh tells me the details. His mother is not very chatty. Interviews with her after the Akademi award noted she was reluctant to speak about herself. “The first long interview she gave was on All India Radio last year. She even spoke about the kozhambu [gravy] that my father liked,” Ramesh laughs.

For the love of it

The little she tells me is about business. Ghatams are not their mainstay. Their regular income is from a wide selection of earthenware, including pots to brew Siddha medicine. In a full year, Meenakshi, Ramesh, his wife Mohana, and his sister K Parameshwari, along with a few helpers, make about 400 ghatams. Just over half of these can be sold, the rest fail the tone test. That can be done only after the pots are fired. Sometimes, the best looking ones are unfit for music.

“There is no financial help in this business. Governments do not patronise the craft. And unlike players, we are not encouraged with awards,” rues Ramesh. But he’s proud that, despite the odds, his family provides a livelihood for several people.

The day we visit, the workforce is out in the drizzly yard, moving the half-dried pots indoors. The rooms are stacked high with terracotta. The sky, sulky and rumbling, promises a wet afternoon. Monsoon is a wretched season, they grumble. His work disrupted, Ramesh moodily plays a ghatam. His feet and hands are the colour of sandalwood, freshly smeared with clay. He taps his fingers near the pot’s mouth, producing a sharp, metallic sound. “I’m not formally trained,” he said, but clearly has a terrific ear for rhythm.

Many percussion instruments use animal skins. Only ghatams are created from the five elements. There’s clay from the earth, the sun and air to dry it. Water shapes it, and fire bakes it. Ramesh does not mention human labour. He doesn’t have to. Because from inside the corridor, all we hear is Meenakshi beating a ghatam until its sides are smooth and its pitch perfect.

The house is stacked high with terracotta; only the ghatam is seated on a plastic chair.
The house is stacked high with terracotta; only the ghatam is seated on a plastic chair.

This article first appeared on People's Archive of Rural India.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

“Doctors have it easier than us. Their mistakes get buried, our mistakes will be there for everyone to see”

Celebrated architect Hadi Teherani tells us what luxury in the living space means to him.

“Doctors have it easier than us. Their mistakes get buried, our mistakes will be there for everyone to see”
Image credit:  Hadi Teherani

Hadi Teherani is best known for designing iconic buildings in Germany including the famous Dockland office in Hamburg and the Kranhaus in Cologne. But he’s also left his mark on the landscape of Abu Dhabi with the Zayed University, and has designed a luxury residence that will soon grace the skyline of Mumbai—Lodha Altamount. We spoke to him about the challenges of designing luxury living spaces in India.

Q. In your opinion, what is the definition of luxury specifically in the area of private residences? Is it a lot of fresh air, space and daylight? Is it the room composition? Or is luxury something completely different?

Hadi Teherani (HT): For me, luxury is first and foremost to have space, not just enough for what you need but enough space to really thrive. And luxury has always been defined that way. If you look at Art Nouveau houses, those rooms have incredible heights. So yes, space is definitely an important factor when it comes to luxury. In Europe people pay attention to every square metre and here in Mumbai it is the same. There are slums where 4 people live in one room and just across the street somebody is living by himself on 1000 square metres. Once you have space, luxury can be in the features, in using certain materials, and there is no limit. Some things, of course, are simply not available here: the luxury of fresh air and a clean sea. No matter how much money you are willing to spend, you cannot get those. Therefore, you are limited to what is available.

Q. Have you incorporated this concept of space into previous projects?

HT: Yes, in different ways, no matter if you are working on government-sponsored housing projects or in the luxury segment. Usually our projects are more in the luxury segment, where space is crucial. We are currently designing a building where luxury can already be sensed at the parking level. You reach with your car and you are already supposed to have the feeling that you’ve arrived at a hotel lobby. This is how far luxury has come. That the arrival in a garage already gives you the feeling as if you are coming to a palace—you get out of your limousine into this stunning lobby and this feeling continues as you go up into the apartment where you have a bathroom that is 20-30 square metres and not just 5-10. The idea of really designing your bathroom or kitchen has not yet reached India. Bathrooms are still rather compact and practical since the idea of spending quality time in your bathroom doesn’t seem to exist yet. Customers definitely do not request a spacious bathroom when we discuss their projects. For me, personally, a great bathroom is extremely important, as it is the first thing you use in the morning. Afterwards you go to work, and you come back home. But I believe the areas that you use most need to have enough space for you to move and thrive in.

Q. Do you have any role model in the field of architecture? Maybe a building or a person?

HT: The Bauhaus is still my role model. Back then they designed products for day-to-day life, affordable for the general population. But those products have become classics today like the lounge chair by Le Corbusier. Those were project works but Bauhaus thought further ahead. The idea was to give people light, air and space, and to free them from elements that were poorly designed and uncomfortable like big stucco ceilings. The focus needs to be light, air and sun. For them, architecture and product design were always very fluent concepts. Le Corbusier, for instance, designed fantastic buildings as well as whole cities, but on the other hand also designed furniture. Gropius had even designed a car once and furniture, too. This school of thinking has influenced me, and once you have all those “tools” and this way of thinking, you get very far. With this “toolbox” of modern design, you can create anything and influence society. The times back then aided this development; everyone was opening up, living in and with nature, not hiding away in little holes. And the world evolved from there. And today you can see they are daring even more spectacular things in Asia than they used to in Old Europe.

Q. You have already gained quite some experience in India. Is there something that you would define as a typical “Indian palate”, and if so, how does it differ from the international projects? You already mentioned the differences in bath and kitchen design, but are there, for instance, taboos like colours you wouldn’t use or something in room composition?

HT: I haven’t encountered anything like that. What I do experience is that many projects are influenced by religious thoughts and by Vaastu, something like Feng shui. So the master bedroom has to be in the south-west and the kitchen has to have a certain location. Those rules need to be followed exactly, no matter if it makes sense for the building or not. Here in Mumbai it’s a little more liberal but in other regions, Hyderabad for instance, every centimetre has to be exact as per Vaastu. Sometimes they want a dedicated room for pujas. All this changes while designing a project, of course. But overall the ground plans are not that different. The families might be bigger so houses and apartments are bigger as well, or they are trying to utilize each and every square metre and avoid hallways, for example.

Those projects are also in the centre of a lot of marketing. We are not used to that in Europe but here in Mumbai or even more in other cities like Bangalore, along the entire highway from the airport into the city you only see 50-metre-high billboards announcing new real estate projects. You don’t see anything else! And it’s very creative marketing with catchy headlines and slogans. That isn’t happening in Germany. One more difference: when designing upper class buildings in India, they require a maid or servant room, maybe a separate entrance from the staircase and so forth. Here, you can still afford having a maid. In Europe you might have someone coming by for three hours once a week but certainly not living in.

Q. Let’s talk about the Lodha Altamount. What was the challenge?

HT: The design of Altamount was strongly influenced by being a Lodha project and by its location. Next to Altamount stands a luxury highlight of architecture, the Ambani tower, the most expensive home in the world. How do you want to top that? The Ambani tower is very structural. It shoots through the air, it combines all sorts of crafts and structural design elements with gaps and open spaces. You can’t top that and definitely not with our type of design. That’s why we decided to hold back and instead develop a dark and sleek building. That type of building doesn’t exist a lot here in India. Usually buildings have many structural elements like beams and balconies. By creating a calm building in the skyline of Mumbai, we will make Altamount stand out. Plus, the top of the building is very unique. Many structures are either simply cut off straight or completed by a dome. We have two geometric pointy tops so that the building is properly completed and doesn’t look as if it could grow further. It has a head and feet and is finished. So for us to hold back was our way to stand out. It doesn’t devalue the building design in anyway. It is meant expressively in the sense of “less is more”. And the interior is of course very luxurious: it is designed through and through, there is the green car parking podium, each balcony has a mini pool. So all those luxury features are present but the architectural design is based on the idea of “less is more”.

Lodha Altamount (Mumbai) designed by Hadi Teherani.
Lodha Altamount (Mumbai) designed by Hadi Teherani.

Q. Luxury can drift into the eccentric, depending on the client. Have there been any projects that were very eccentric which you still accepted or projects that you had to turn down because they were too eccentric?

HT: As architects, we create a space. What happens, of course, is that people buy an apartment in a great contemporary building and then furnish it in a baroque style. But that freedom has to be there, of course, because we can’t also tell the client which curtains to use or clothes to wear. At a certain point our job is done. However, when it comes to public buildings, the public is supposed to benefit from, so I have to be strict and dictate. In private buildings you can leave it up to the individual but publicly I have a responsibility and cannot consider each and every taste. I have to do a clean job so that in the end every individual can find himself or herself in my design. Anyway, taste always stems from a certain upbringing, culture and environment, so I also have the duty to educate and that’s what I do with my projects. When a small child walks by a building, she recognizes when the proportions are right even if she has no idea about architecture. But if the proportions are off, the child will pick that up too, because every building also exudes energy, either of unease or comfort. So we have quite a big responsibility as well. I always say doctors have it easier than us. Their mistakes get buried, but our mistakes will always be there for everyone to see.

With one residence per floor and a host of bespoke luxury services, Lodha Altamount is the epitome of unrestricted luxury. Designed by Hadi Teherani, and a part of the Lodha group’s Luxury Collection that has homes present at only the globe’s most-coveted locations, Lodha Altamount is the last word in luxury in India. For more information about Lodha Altamount, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lodha by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff

× Close

PreviousNext