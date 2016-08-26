Title

× Close

In Pictures

Dispatches from the ground.

Photo feature

Mahadayi dispute: Karnataka villagers say they wanted water, but got lathis

The elderly, pregnant women and children were the victims of a police crackdown following last month's protests against the tribunal's interim order.

by 
Mahadayi dispute: Karnataka villagers say they wanted water, but got lathis
Image credit: Nidhi Jamwal

Last Friday, the Karnataka government decided to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the July 27 interim order of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal that rejected its plea to divert 7 thousand million cubic feet of water from the Mahadayi river to the water-stressed Malaprabha river basin.

The Mahadayi is known as the Mandovi in Goa, where the state government has been opposing any move to divert the water as the river provides drinking water to 43% of the state’s population.

The tribunal was set up by the Centre to decide on the sharing of the Mahadayi river’s water between the three riparian states of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

Following the tribunal’s order, major protests broke out in parts of North Karnataka particularly in the three districts of Dharwad, Gadag and Belagavi (formerly known as Belgaum), which were to benefit from the proposed diversion of water. Farmers, local leaders and members of the public went on the rampage; buses and government offices were attacked and set on fire, highways and roads were blocked, and some youth tried to commit suicide. In the police crackdown that followed, villagers were beaten up and 187 people were booked under various charges.

This reporter visited Yamanur village in Navalgund taluka of Dharwad, which was one of the villages that faced a brutal police crackdown on July 28-29. Old women and men, pregnant women and young children said that they were mercilessly assaulted by the police force with laathis and boots.

Sangeeta, 7, is an orphan who is being brought up by her aunt (right). They live in Yamanur village in Karnataka's Dharwad district. During the police crackdown on protesting villagers over July 28-29, she was also beaten. She complains of severe pain in her left arm and cannot lift it.
Sangeeta, 7, is an orphan who is being brought up by her aunt (right). They live in Yamanur village in Karnataka's Dharwad district. During the police crackdown on protesting villagers over July 28-29, she was also beaten. She complains of severe pain in her left arm and cannot lift it.

“We have been demanding water from the government, but what we received in return is verbal abuses, boots and laathis,” said an angry Aasif Yalegar, president of the Yamanur panchayat samiti. “Our women were beaten on body parts they cannot even show.”

Aasif Yelagar, president of panchayat samiti, Yamanur village, Dharwad, described how police beat up women and old men in his village on July 28-29. He said all the young men in the village ran away and hid in the fields for three days fearing an assault by the police.
Aasif Yelagar, president of panchayat samiti, Yamanur village, Dharwad, described how police beat up women and old men in his village on July 28-29. He said all the young men in the village ran away and hid in the fields for three days fearing an assault by the police.

Water stress

Both the Mahadayi and Malaprabha rivers originate in the forests of Belagavi in Karnataka. While the Malaprabha flows eastwards to join the Krishna river, Mahadayi flows in the opposite direction, enters Goa and ends in the Arabian Sea.

North Karnataka, comprising 12 districts, is a semi-arid zone facing a scarcity of water for irrigation and drinking purposes for more than four decades now. In order to address this shortage, a state government committee in 1980 recommended that the water from the Mahadayi river be diverted to the Malaprabha basin via the Kalasa-Bandura project.

The Kalasa-Bandura project proposes to build dams and diversion canals on tributaries of the Mahadayi river – Kalasa nullah, Bandura nullah, Haltara nullah and Surla nullah – and transfer their water into the Malaprabha basin. Maharashtra also plans to build a dam and diversion canal on the Kattika nullah in Sindhudurg district. Kattika nullah flows into Haltara nullah, which in turn joins the Mahadayi river.

Besides fulfilling the drinking water needs of 43% of Goa’s population, the water of the Mahadayi river also feeds four wildlife sanctuaries in Goa – Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and Mollen National Park, and Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary. The Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary is within 300 metres of the proposed Kalasa dam site.

The Kalasa-Bandura project is set to destroy 501 hectares of forests, but so far, the Karnataka government has not taken any clearance under either the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 or the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It has already completed the construction of the Kalasa canal in non-forest areas.

Water-intensive crops

Environmentalists and water experts say that diverting the Mahadayi’s water into the Malaprabha basin will not solve the water crisis in North Karnataka, where farmers have increasingly adopted water-intensive crops like sugarcane, moving away from traditional rain-fed millets.

A 2008 report, Hydrology and Water Allocation in Malaprabha, had pointed out that 50% of the severity of drought in the Malaprabha basin could be reduced by decreasing the area under sugarcane cultivation by 56%.

Industrialisation has also added extra pressure on the Malaprabha basin. There are five sugar mills in the area, which consume large amounts of water to process sugarcane. Also, 0.4 million litres of the Malaprabha’s water is supplied every day to a Pepsico unit in Dharwad. This water can meet the daily domestic water needs of at least 16,000 people.

Sector experts recommend that Karnataka conduct water budgeting at each watershed level to understand the extent of water scarcity in the Malaprabha basin. This should be followed by construction of decentralised water harvesting structures to capture rainwater.

However, Karnataka seems adamant in diverting the Mahadayi’s water as its decision to approach the Supreme Court indicates. The Goa government has already filed a case against the proposed Kalasa-Bandura project in 2006. Meanwhile, the tribunal, whose term was to end this month, has been given a year’s extension to pass the final order on the matter.

Kashava Nagappa Chulki, 55, said the police beat her on her legs and thighs. Eight days after the incident, she still has bruises on her upper thigh. She said that the police abused her and beat her severely in front of her two grandsons aged six and five and that both children cannot sleep at night now out of fear.
Kashava Nagappa Chulki, 55, said the police beat her on her legs and thighs. Eight days after the incident, she still has bruises on her upper thigh. She said that the police abused her and beat her severely in front of her two grandsons aged six and five and that both children cannot sleep at night now out of fear.
Women members of Budneya Sahab Iyenagar's family stand outside their home. The male members of the family were beaten up and taken to jail. When the young lady (in mustard) tried to intervene, she was pushed aside and slapped.
Women members of Budneya Sahab Iyenagar's family stand outside their home. The male members of the family were beaten up and taken to jail. When the young lady (in mustard) tried to intervene, she was pushed aside and slapped.
Shirshelappa Murbaad, 66, fractured his hand when the police beat him. He also has bruises on his back.
Shirshelappa Murbaad, 66, fractured his hand when the police beat him. He also has bruises on his back.
Pakkirava Basappa Hedge, 85, points to where her main door once stood. She said that the police forced open the door, which gave way. They then entered her house and beat her.
Pakkirava Basappa Hedge, 85, points to where her main door once stood. She said that the police forced open the door, which gave way. They then entered her house and beat her.
Savitri bai Hiremath was alone at home when police forced open her main door and beat her up. Here, she shows the bruises on her arm. She has bruises on her thighs and back as well.
Savitri bai Hiremath was alone at home when police forced open her main door and beat her up. Here, she shows the bruises on her arm. She has bruises on her thighs and back as well.
Shilpa Jalikattu, who is nine months pregnant, came to the aid of her husband who was being thrashed by the police. However, the police slapped her and pushed aside. She said she feels fortunate that her baby is still alive.
Shilpa Jalikattu, who is nine months pregnant, came to the aid of her husband who was being thrashed by the police. However, the police slapped her and pushed aside. She said she feels fortunate that her baby is still alive.
Annapurna Amma, 85, said that police personnel dragged her from her bed, threw her on the floor, beat her with sticks and kicked her as they couldn't find any male member of the family in the house. She has been bed-ridden since then.
Annapurna Amma, 85, said that police personnel dragged her from her bed, threw her on the floor, beat her with sticks and kicked her as they couldn't find any male member of the family in the house. She has been bed-ridden since then.
An old man from the village describes how police personnel armed with long laathis came and starting hitting everyone. He was hit on his legs, which had swollen.
An old man from the village describes how police personnel armed with long laathis came and starting hitting everyone. He was hit on his legs, which had swollen.
A meeting of the Mahadayi Kalasa Bhandura River Janandolan in progress on August 6 in Dharwad. Various farmer organisations and local political leaders are a part of this janandolan, which is demanding water from the Mahadayi river. All the farmers draped a green shawl as a symbol of their unity and strength.
A meeting of the Mahadayi Kalasa Bhandura River Janandolan in progress on August 6 in Dharwad. Various farmer organisations and local political leaders are a part of this janandolan, which is demanding water from the Mahadayi river. All the farmers draped a green shawl as a symbol of their unity and strength.

All photographs by Nidhi Jamwal.

Nidhi Jamwal is a Mumbai-based freelance journalist who reports on the environment. Her Twitter handle is @JamwalNidhi.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

“Doctors have it easier than us. Their mistakes get buried, our mistakes will be there for everyone to see”

Celebrated architect Hadi Teherani tells us what luxury in the living space means to him.

“Doctors have it easier than us. Their mistakes get buried, our mistakes will be there for everyone to see”
Image credit:  Hadi Teherani

Hadi Teherani is best known for designing iconic buildings in Germany including the famous Dockland office in Hamburg and the Kranhaus in Cologne. But he’s also left his mark on the landscape of Abu Dhabi with the Zayed University, and has designed a luxury residence that will soon grace the skyline of Mumbai—Lodha Altamount. We spoke to him about the challenges of designing luxury living spaces in India.

Q. In your opinion, what is the definition of luxury specifically in the area of private residences? Is it a lot of fresh air, space and daylight? Is it the room composition? Or is luxury something completely different?

Hadi Teherani (HT): For me, luxury is first and foremost to have space, not just enough for what you need but enough space to really thrive. And luxury has always been defined that way. If you look at Art Nouveau houses, those rooms have incredible heights. So yes, space is definitely an important factor when it comes to luxury. In Europe people pay attention to every square metre and here in Mumbai it is the same. There are slums where 4 people live in one room and just across the street somebody is living by himself on 1000 square metres. Once you have space, luxury can be in the features, in using certain materials, and there is no limit. Some things, of course, are simply not available here: the luxury of fresh air and a clean sea. No matter how much money you are willing to spend, you cannot get those. Therefore, you are limited to what is available.

Q. Have you incorporated this concept of space into previous projects?

HT: Yes, in different ways, no matter if you are working on government-sponsored housing projects or in the luxury segment. Usually our projects are more in the luxury segment, where space is crucial. We are currently designing a building where luxury can already be sensed at the parking level. You reach with your car and you are already supposed to have the feeling that you’ve arrived at a hotel lobby. This is how far luxury has come. That the arrival in a garage already gives you the feeling as if you are coming to a palace—you get out of your limousine into this stunning lobby and this feeling continues as you go up into the apartment where you have a bathroom that is 20-30 square metres and not just 5-10. The idea of really designing your bathroom or kitchen has not yet reached India. Bathrooms are still rather compact and practical since the idea of spending quality time in your bathroom doesn’t seem to exist yet. Customers definitely do not request a spacious bathroom when we discuss their projects. For me, personally, a great bathroom is extremely important, as it is the first thing you use in the morning. Afterwards you go to work, and you come back home. But I believe the areas that you use most need to have enough space for you to move and thrive in.

Q. Do you have any role model in the field of architecture? Maybe a building or a person?

HT: The Bauhaus is still my role model. Back then they designed products for day-to-day life, affordable for the general population. But those products have become classics today like the lounge chair by Le Corbusier. Those were project works but Bauhaus thought further ahead. The idea was to give people light, air and space, and to free them from elements that were poorly designed and uncomfortable like big stucco ceilings. The focus needs to be light, air and sun. For them, architecture and product design were always very fluent concepts. Le Corbusier, for instance, designed fantastic buildings as well as whole cities, but on the other hand also designed furniture. Gropius had even designed a car once and furniture, too. This school of thinking has influenced me, and once you have all those “tools” and this way of thinking, you get very far. With this “toolbox” of modern design, you can create anything and influence society. The times back then aided this development; everyone was opening up, living in and with nature, not hiding away in little holes. And the world evolved from there. And today you can see they are daring even more spectacular things in Asia than they used to in Old Europe.

Q. You have already gained quite some experience in India. Is there something that you would define as a typical “Indian palate”, and if so, how does it differ from the international projects? You already mentioned the differences in bath and kitchen design, but are there, for instance, taboos like colours you wouldn’t use or something in room composition?

HT: I haven’t encountered anything like that. What I do experience is that many projects are influenced by religious thoughts and by Vaastu, something like Feng shui. So the master bedroom has to be in the south-west and the kitchen has to have a certain location. Those rules need to be followed exactly, no matter if it makes sense for the building or not. Here in Mumbai it’s a little more liberal but in other regions, Hyderabad for instance, every centimetre has to be exact as per Vaastu. Sometimes they want a dedicated room for pujas. All this changes while designing a project, of course. But overall the ground plans are not that different. The families might be bigger so houses and apartments are bigger as well, or they are trying to utilize each and every square metre and avoid hallways, for example.

Those projects are also in the centre of a lot of marketing. We are not used to that in Europe but here in Mumbai or even more in other cities like Bangalore, along the entire highway from the airport into the city you only see 50-metre-high billboards announcing new real estate projects. You don’t see anything else! And it’s very creative marketing with catchy headlines and slogans. That isn’t happening in Germany. One more difference: when designing upper class buildings in India, they require a maid or servant room, maybe a separate entrance from the staircase and so forth. Here, you can still afford having a maid. In Europe you might have someone coming by for three hours once a week but certainly not living in.

Q. Let’s talk about the Lodha Altamount. What was the challenge?

HT: The design of Altamount was strongly influenced by being a Lodha project and by its location. Next to Altamount stands a luxury highlight of architecture, the Ambani tower, the most expensive home in the world. How do you want to top that? The Ambani tower is very structural. It shoots through the air, it combines all sorts of crafts and structural design elements with gaps and open spaces. You can’t top that and definitely not with our type of design. That’s why we decided to hold back and instead develop a dark and sleek building. That type of building doesn’t exist a lot here in India. Usually buildings have many structural elements like beams and balconies. By creating a calm building in the skyline of Mumbai, we will make Altamount stand out. Plus, the top of the building is very unique. Many structures are either simply cut off straight or completed by a dome. We have two geometric pointy tops so that the building is properly completed and doesn’t look as if it could grow further. It has a head and feet and is finished. So for us to hold back was our way to stand out. It doesn’t devalue the building design in anyway. It is meant expressively in the sense of “less is more”. And the interior is of course very luxurious: it is designed through and through, there is the green car parking podium, each balcony has a mini pool. So all those luxury features are present but the architectural design is based on the idea of “less is more”.

Lodha Altamount (Mumbai) designed by Hadi Teherani.
Lodha Altamount (Mumbai) designed by Hadi Teherani.

Q. Luxury can drift into the eccentric, depending on the client. Have there been any projects that were very eccentric which you still accepted or projects that you had to turn down because they were too eccentric?

HT: As architects, we create a space. What happens, of course, is that people buy an apartment in a great contemporary building and then furnish it in a baroque style. But that freedom has to be there, of course, because we can’t also tell the client which curtains to use or clothes to wear. At a certain point our job is done. However, when it comes to public buildings, the public is supposed to benefit from, so I have to be strict and dictate. In private buildings you can leave it up to the individual but publicly I have a responsibility and cannot consider each and every taste. I have to do a clean job so that in the end every individual can find himself or herself in my design. Anyway, taste always stems from a certain upbringing, culture and environment, so I also have the duty to educate and that’s what I do with my projects. When a small child walks by a building, she recognizes when the proportions are right even if she has no idea about architecture. But if the proportions are off, the child will pick that up too, because every building also exudes energy, either of unease or comfort. So we have quite a big responsibility as well. I always say doctors have it easier than us. Their mistakes get buried, but our mistakes will always be there for everyone to see.

With one residence per floor and a host of bespoke luxury services, Lodha Altamount is the epitome of unrestricted luxury. Designed by Hadi Teherani, and a part of the Lodha group’s Luxury Collection that has homes present at only the globe’s most-coveted locations, Lodha Altamount is the last word in luxury in India. For more information about Lodha Altamount, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lodha by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff

× Close

PreviousNext