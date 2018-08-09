In the age of quick information and shrinking attention spans, independent print magazines are facilitating a fresh reading experience - deep, creative content meant for leisurely consumption. They offer compelling motivation to step off life in the fast lane and read like it was meant to be - slow and immersive.

Indie magazines can be counted on to infuse originality into the same ol’ magazine genres. CEREAL, for example, is a biannual travel and style magazine that trains the lens of a specific location on content that spans style, design, fashion and culture. The Gentlewoman’s premise itself is a breath of fresh air. Unlike its mainstream counterparts, this fashion magazine is dedicated to personal style and explores the way real women look, think and dress. Similarly, Apartamento - an ‘everyday life interiors’ magazine - ditches the glossy and the designer for an honest exploration of how people around the world decorate their homes. These indie magazines, moreover, exude a rare design aesthetic - including magazines not expressly dedicated to the arts - and also make for great collectables.

Now, a subscription service is bringing these and other critically acclaimed indie magazines to Indian readers. Paper Planes introduces its subscribers to a new indie print magazine every month. These magazines are sourced from all over the world – from Berlin to Beirut and from New York to Latvia – and span genres such as design, arts, fashion, sports and recreation, literature, food etc. Its curated subscription format makes Paper Planes a great discovery service for readers with a taste for distinctive, eclectic and intelligent content - even the genre of its monthly pick is a surprise. You can browse their previous titles here.

