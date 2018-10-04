The Indian palette has become adventurous and how. From the eating out staples of Indian food and ‘Chinese’, the options available today are mind-boggling. The fast-food revolution of the ‘90s brought in the global burger-pizza craze. Soon, the urban gourmand began to relish diverse world cuisine - Mexican, Lebanese, Pan Asian...you name it. Meanwhile, traditional Indian food got elevated to fine dining delicacy and street food came into its own.

Zomato Gold – a membership programme by Zomato – is now adding further delight, and making dining out easier on the pocket. It offers two very compelling privileges - 1+1 on food or 2+2 on drinks at its 3,600+ partner restaurants across 10 cities. These are applicable on all days and at all times.

One dish complimentary on one ordered dish Two drinks complimentary on ordering two drinks

On the list, one can find acclaimed chains such as Social, Pizza Express, Oh! Calcutta and Farzi Café, breakout experiments such as Madeira and Mime (Mumbai) and Bengaluru Oota Company (Bengaluru), popular bars such as Black Rabbit (Bengaluru), Monkey Bar and Café Zoe (Mumbai), several fine dining restaurants such as Pa Pa Ya (Mumbai) and even dessert parlours.

What’s Included: 25% off on the annual Zomato Gold membership.

How to get your discount: Click the ‘Unlock Now’ button below to get a Scroll+ exclusive coupon code. You can use the coupon code while buying the membership to get 25% off at the Zomato website. Enter it as a Promo Code.

Save on the membership that helps you save! Save 25%

Limited Offers

Expired Unlock Now

Zomato Zomato is a food discovery and delivery app. It currently operates in 24 countries.