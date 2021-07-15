Around the Web Watch: How Justin Narayan, Fijian of Indian origin, won MasterChef Australia 2021 Narayan showcased a variety of Indian dishes, like jazzed up versions of a fish curry and daal-bhaat. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cooking Television