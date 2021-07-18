Viral Video Watch: World’s deepest pool, themed as a ‘sunken city’, opens in Dubai The pool holds 14.6 million litres of fresh water, which is equivalent to the volume of six Olympic-sized swimming pools, news agency AFP reported. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago VIDEO: 🇦🇪🤿 Dubai has broken records once again with the world’s deepest swimming pool, which contains 14.6 million litres (3.8 mn gallons) of fresh water, a volume equivalent to six Olympic-size swimming pools #deepdivedubai pic.twitter.com/wmSc7BpMWj— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dubai pools Read Comments