Viral Video Watch: Polar bear, panda cool off in pools as temperatures rise in Moscow, Russia A heatwave has sent temperatures soaring across Russia, with President Vladimir Putin now vowing to combat global warming. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago WATCH: A panda and a polar bear at a Moscow zoo cool off in water pools as the summer heat soars to sizzling temperatures pic.twitter.com/NgeqUps1zL— Reuters (@Reuters) July 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Heatwave Russia Global warming Read Comments