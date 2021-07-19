Around the Web Watch: Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui buried at Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard in New Delhi The funeral of the photojournalist in New Delhi attracted hundreds of mourners (who, however, did not follow physical distancing norms). Scroll Staff An hour ago Danish Siddiqui, a photojournalist who was killed in Afghanistan on Friday was buried in the graveyard of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday#DanishSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/mbP4m7BwWk— Clarion India (@TheClarionIndia) July 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Danish Siddiqui Funeral Read Comments