Watch: Loco pilots rescue elderly man from under their train near Mumbai, Maharashtra The loco pilots of a Mumbai-Varanasi train used emergency brakes after realising that the man had been caught under the train. Scroll Staff An hour ago Alert Loco Pilots of Mumbai-Varanasi train (02193) applied emergency brakes immediately after starting the train from Kalyan station & saved the life of a senior citizen who was crossing tracks.Please do not cross tracks in an unauthorized manner. It can be fatal. pic.twitter.com/hHCtn9bVIu— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 18, 2021