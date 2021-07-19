Around the Web Watch: Pilgrims gather in Mecca for yet another Hajj with physical distancing measures The number of pilgrims was limited by the Saudi Arabia government. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: The first group of pilgrims arrive at the Grande Mosque of Mecca to perform the welcoming Tawaf (circling of the Kaaba) during the second downsized hajj staged amid the coronavirus pandemic, with only fully vaccinated residents permitted to participate pic.twitter.com/x9Ht1stY3u— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Mecca Read Comments