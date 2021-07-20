Around the Web Watch: Eid prayer continues despite sounds of rocket shelling in the background in Afghanistan Eid in times of Taliban attacks. Scroll Staff An hour ago Three rockets landed in areas close to the Afghan Presidential Palace during Eid Prayer. The Prayer continued despite shillings. pic.twitter.com/V1usKZGD48— Fahim Abed (@fahimabed) July 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Eid Read Comments