'Apologies to all those whose deaths we refuse to acknowledge': RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Covid-19 'The people who died have left behind living proof of our failures,' the Rajya Sabha MP said. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago पूरे सदन को उन लोगों से माफ़ी मांगनी चाहिए, जिनकी लाशें गंगा में बह रही थी : @manojkjhadu #RajyaSabha #CoronaSecondWave pic.twitter.com/g7ItByZmjs— News24 (@news24tvchannel) July 20, 2021