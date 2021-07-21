Around the Web Cars submerged, subway riders trapped in water: Scenes from severe flooding in Henan, China After Europe, it’s China’s turn to face floods. Scroll Staff An hour ago Passengers trapped by rising floodwaters on the #Zhengzhou subway await rescue by Henan firefighters. I hope they’re all okay. pic.twitter.com/dpNE7tYvYz— Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) July 20, 2021 Subway passengers trapped in the water. pic.twitter.com/IyqmKN7WEr— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021 Thunderstorms have hit mid China’s #Henan Province since yesterday and torrential rain has led to severe floods. Heat-wrenching videos are coming in and first responders have been deployed to save lives.@ZhengguanNews please stay safe!Our hearts are with those who are affected. pic.twitter.com/MIoIcHawO2— Amazing Yunnan (@Amazing_Yunnan) July 20, 2021 Zhengzhou Flooding: People blocked on street helped each other in human chain and narrowly escaped finally. pic.twitter.com/eu1IE7xXsw— ShanghaiEye (@ShanghaiEye) July 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China Flood Read Comments