Viral Video Watch: Billionaire Jeff Bezos, crewmates play in zero gravity on trip to the edge of space Bezos and three crewmates blasted off took a short trip on Tuesday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Watch Jeff Bezos and his fellow passengers on the Blue Origin flight play with Skittles and experiment with gravity on their trip to space on Tuesday. https://t.co/XIYuIzEgmu pic.twitter.com/vEV30rz2dL— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 20, 2021 WATCH: 'You made it possible for me,' said aviator Wally Funk as she thanked Jeff Bezos after their successful space flight pic.twitter.com/YGVbBmK5dZ— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) July 21, 2021 Also read‘Best day ever’: Billionaire Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jeff Bezos Space Read Comments