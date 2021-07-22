Around the Web Watch: Lionel Messi thanks 100-year-old Argentine who keeps handwritten notes of all his goals Hernan Mastrangelo is a Messi superfan who wanted to write the details of all the goals made by the popular footballer. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juego La Última Y Me Voy (@julian.mc98) At age 100, an Argentine grandfather has kept handwritten notes of almost every goal scored by Lionel Messi. The Barcelona star recorded and sent a video message of thanks to Hernán Mastrángelo ⚽ https://t.co/blriXnG0Wy pic.twitter.com/SJZSkBfrjv— Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lionel Messi Viral video Read Comments