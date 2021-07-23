Viral Video Watch: Actor Tommy Dorfman of ‘13 Reasons Why’ fame reintroduces herself as a transwoman Dorfman said that she had wanted to start the transition process for many years now, but it was ‘daunting and scary’. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago Actor Tommy Dorfman is here to reintroduce herself https://t.co/tOpsLgdz6g pic.twitter.com/PvVo3kz9p3— TIME (@TIME) July 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gender actor Read Comments