Around the Web Watch: Large crowds gather at Sivaganga temple in Tamil Nadu with no physical distancing Devotees were observing Gowri Panchangam. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Scores of people were seen standing in close proximity to each other at a temple in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Gowri Panchangam' (23.07) pic.twitter.com/dDyzbKlJSA— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu Covid-19 Read Comments