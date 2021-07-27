Viral Video Watch: Wall of dust engulfs ancient Chinese city of Dunhuang, turning the sky yellow A heavy sandstorm with dust clouds wrecked havoc in the Silk Road city of Dunhuang, where the ancient Mogao Caves are located. Scroll Staff An hour ago Sandstorm today, #Dunhuang #沙尘暴 #敦煌 pic.twitter.com/XDpyhlW0PV— Neil Schmid 史瀚文 (@DNeilSchmid) July 25, 2021 On July 25, a #sandstorm hit Dunhuang in #Gansu province. A yellow alert for sandstorm was issued. pic.twitter.com/kuUo8rTfKf— Zhengguan News (@ZhengguanNews) July 25, 2021 Wait for 2 seconds, the world is completely different. Dunhuang encounters a rare summer sandstorm. west of dunhuang is a thousand km of no man's land and Gobi Desert.But Many tourists are happy to face and have strange experiences😅😅😅. pic.twitter.com/84CUvAAgr3— Sharing travel (@lsjngs) July 26, 2021 Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China climate