Scenes of waterlogging from Delhi's Saket metro station area Train services were briefly halted at the station after water entered the platform. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Anyone for help?? Its current situation outside #SaketMetro Station ! #dmrc @OfficialDMRC @AAPDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @ndtv @aajtak @indiatvnews @htTweets @timesofindia @TimesNow pic.twitter.com/jCO8ADYrkP— Andy Vishwakarma ♥ (@Andy18one) July 27, 2021 Near Saket metro station Delhi #rslive pic.twitter.com/00wfvroEj5— RSLIVE (@imrslive) July 27, 2021 #DelhiRains #Delhi #SaketMetro #MetroRain water flooded Saket metro platform@ndtvindia @news24tvchannel @bstvlive @brajeshlive pic.twitter.com/gueoRqglJd— Abhishek Yadav🇮🇳🌾 (@Abhishek__SP) July 27, 2021 In a little rain there is a flood like situation in Delhi This video from Saket metro station.#delhirain #monsson #arvindkejariwal #delhimetro #mcd #ndmc pic.twitter.com/oV8tMlMewg— Arun kandpal (@arunkndpal222) July 27, 2021 Service updateNormal service has resumed at Saket metro station. Gate no. 1 is open for entry/exit. https://t.co/2rdsxSSKLi— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 27, 2021 Also readHeavy rain in Delhi causes waterlogging in several areas