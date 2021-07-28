Viral Video Watch: Did this self-driving Tesla car confuse the moon for a traffic light and slow down? A Twitter user posted the video of the incident, saying that the autopilot of the vehicle mistook the moon for a yellow traffic light. Scroll Staff An hour ago Hey @elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down. 🤦🏼 @Teslarati @teslaownersSV @TeslaJoy pic.twitter.com/6iPEsLAudD— Jordan Nelson (@JordanTeslaTech) July 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tesla Viral video cars Read Comments