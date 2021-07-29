Around the Web Watch: The river Chenab’s water level in Kashmir rises dangerously following heavy rainfall Locals have been advised to stay away from the river banks, especially in low-lying areas. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago WATCH | Water level of Chenab river rises, close to danger level following heavy rainfall in Akhnoor, J&K. "After cloudburst in Kishtwar, we've been instructed to keep a watch & ensure that no locals come near the river," said Surjit Singh, SDRF (28.07) pic.twitter.com/VjnA89emAg— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021 Water level of Chenab river rising to alarming heights. Jia Pota Ghat, Akhnoor #Jammu #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/pFNLMhhPOa— Premkmahajan (@premkmahajan) July 28, 2021 District Adm. on high alertFollowing the weather advisory by the Metrological Department and the increase in thewater level in the Chenab, District Administration is on high alert and hastaken every precautionary measure to met any eventuality. pic.twitter.com/i9n16z2rkr— DIPR Ramban (@DIPRRambandic) July 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Monsoon Jammu and Kashmir Read Comments