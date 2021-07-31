Around the Web Watch: Why Adivasi farmers near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve gather flowers from the special mahua tree From the People’s Archive of Rural India. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Adivasi communities revere the mahua tree. They believe that it won't let anyone starve — the flowers and fruit are edible, and the dried flowers are ground to flour and also used to make an alcoholic brew. A 📷story from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. https://t.co/Uhwp33lmsQ🧵 pic.twitter.com/8JzTd2Buo8— People's Archive of Rural India (@PARInetwork) July 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Adivasi Farmers Read Comments