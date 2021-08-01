Around the Web ‘Encourage people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton, fish’: BJP minister in Meghalaya Sanbor Shullai said this will dispel the common belief that the BJP will impose a law in the state preventing cow slaughter. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH| "...Encourage people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton & fish because in some sides there is wrong information among minority people that BJP will impose this (Prevention of) Cow Slaughter (Act)," says Meghalaya Minister & BJP leader Sanbor Shullai, in Shillong.(30.7) pic.twitter.com/wYkDmCTM3w— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bharatiya Janata Party Meghalaya