WATCH: Nehru is responsible for dipping economy and inflation: Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang. 🌻 pic.twitter.com/6HfKqjycuy — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 31, 2021

Speaking to journalists in Bhopal, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang blamed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the deteriorating economy and rising inflation in the country. Sarang was commenting on a protest against inflation planned by Congress.

“Inflation is not caused in a day or two. Nehru’s speech on August 15, 1947, from the Red Fort in Delhi is responsible for the decline in the economy of India,” Sarang said.