Watch: Protestors in Tokyo chant 'No More Olympics' as Covid-19 cases in Japan spike

Coronavirus cases in Japan have risen sharply since the Olympic games started in Tokyo.

Scroll Staff

An hour ago

Around 15 protesters gathered in downtown Tokyo on Friday to protest the Olympic Games and the International Olympic Committee because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the country. pic.twitter.com/2uvFEqwpql— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 30, 2021

Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Tokyo demanding the #Tokyo2020 Games be canceled. The demonstration comes a day after COVID-19 cases in Japan's capital hit a record high pic.twitter.com/t1kFoVVVhx— Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2021