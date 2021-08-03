Around the Web Watch: How Omar Abdullah left anchor Navika Kumar speechless with facts and figures on J&K ‘Everything being inaugurated right now from roads to tunnels to power houses to hospitals to schools to colleges...were all given in the previous governments.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago #Exclusive | J&K is above #Gujarat in Human Development Index. It’s not a gift of the last 2 yrs: @OmarAbdullah, Former #JammuAndKashmir CM, tells Navika Kumar on @thenewshour Special Edition. | #OmarAbdullahOnTheNewshour pic.twitter.com/0oTZfo73aV— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Omar Abdullah Jammu And Kashmir Read Comments