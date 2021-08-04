Around the Web Caught on camera: The moment a bridge in Madhya Pradesh was swept away by river currents The incident took place after ten gates of the Madikheda dam on the Sindh river were opened. Scroll Staff An hour ago Scary! Bridge connecting Datia to Ratangarh temple washed away, in flood fury following release of water from Manikheda Dam. Same bridge where in 2013 stampede had killed over 115 devotees @ndtvindia @ndtv @GargiRawat @manishndtv @alok_pandey pic.twitter.com/YTWoq0gr6o— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh Flood Read Comments