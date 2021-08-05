Around the Web Watch: Air Force helicopter rescues four people stranded on a roof during Madhya Pradesh floods Spotted at Korwa in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. Scroll Staff 10 minutes ago #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: An Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv) of the Indian Air Force undertook a rescue operation yesterday at Korwa near Chitahari in Shivpuri district to save 4 persons who were stranded on the roof of a house due to floods pic.twitter.com/6qvCisF8Cv— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh Floods Indian Air Force Read Comments