Viral Video Watch: Wheelchair-bound man rescued from train tracks at subway station in New York City One passer-by jumped on to the tracks to save the man, which led others to help. Scroll Staff An hour ago This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man about 10s before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help! #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/Uhx2drg2NH— Rick (@SubwayCreatures) August 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rescue train Read Comments